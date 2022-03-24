journal-news logo
Poland abolishing practically all COVID-19 restrictions

FILE - A customer inside a bakery wearing a face mask walks to the door, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 26, 2021. Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday March 24, 2022. People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday March 28, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Updated 46 minutes ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday.

People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them.

He said other measures being abolished include quarantine for some travelers arriving in Poland and home isolation for those living in households with those who test positive.

People who test positive will still be required to isolate at home.

The decision comes as the numbers of new infections have been falling.

“The most important element, however, is the situation in hospitals,” he said, explaining that the recent omicron-fueled wave led to fewer hospitalizations than earlier waves.

FILE - People gather as bars, clubs and other establishments reopened in Poland after being closed for seven months, in Warsaw, Poland, May 14, 2021. Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday March 24, 2022. People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday March 28, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

FILE - People sit at a restaurant after the government lifted some virus restrictions and allowed food establishments to open to 50% of their indoor capacity in Warsaw, Poland, May 28, 2021. Poland is abolishing practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, a government official said Thursday March 24, 2022. People will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday March 28, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said. The only exception will be in medical facilities, where staff and patients will still need to wear them. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

