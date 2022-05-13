journal-news logo
X

Point scores in OT, Lightning-Maple Leafs head to Game 7

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) carries the puckinto the offensive zone against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

caption arrowCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) carries the puckinto the offensive zone against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Nation & World
By FRED GOODALL, Associated Press
7 minutes ago
Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and force a Game 7 in the first round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night and forcing Game 7 in the first-round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals.

Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second straight game and trailed 3-2 entering the third period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine overtime, to improve to 18-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons. Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years.

Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to capture three consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-84.

The Maple Leafs, who've been eliminated in the first round each of the past five seasons, are 0-for-their-last-8 in close-out games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

caption arrowCaption
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

caption arrowCaption
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with the bench during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with the bench during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

caption arrowCaption
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with the bench during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

caption arrowCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

caption arrowCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

caption arrowCaption
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

caption arrowCaption
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

caption arrowCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) gets past Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) and defenseman Justin Holl (3) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) gets past Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) and defenseman Justin Holl (3) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

caption arrowCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) gets past Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) and defenseman Justin Holl (3) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

In Other News
1
2 inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina
2
N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
3
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance
4
Heat beat 76ers 99-90 in Game 6 to advance to East finals
5
Bruins back home, beat Hurricanes 5-2 to force 7th game
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top