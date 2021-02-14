Point from defeat, Osaka edges Muguruza at Australian Open

“I was a bit intimidated, because I knew that she was playing really well coming into this match,” Osaka said. “In the stressful points, I feel like I just had to go within myself. And I know that today I probably hit a lot of unforced errors, but I feel like it was what I needed to do, because I couldn't really give her any short balls because she would finish it.”

Osaka wound up with more unforced errors, 36-28, but also more winners, 40-24.

The key moment came when Osaka was serving at 15-40 while trailing 5-3 in the final set. Muguruza could not convert either of those match points: Osaka delivered one of her 11 aces at 118 mph (191 kph) on the first; Muguruza missed a groundstroke on the second.

Fifteen minutes later, the match would be over.

Muguruza served for the win in the next game and got broken when Osaka smacked a cross-court forehand winner to close a 14-stroke exchange. After holding to go up 6-5, Osaka broke Muguruza yet again to win their first head-to-head meeting.

Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the U.S. with her family when she was 3, now faces unseeded 35-year-old Hsie Su-wei of Taiwain with a semifinal berth at stake.

“I'm not really looking forward to it,” Osaka said. “She’s going to be really tough.”

The other fourth-round matches on this side of the women's draw were later Sunday: Serena Williams vs. Aryna Sabalenka, and Simona Halep vs. Iga Swiatek.

The 71st-ranked Hsieh’s 6-4, 6-2 victory over 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova made her the oldest woman to make her major quarterfinal debut in the professional era.

This is Hsieh’s 38th main-draw appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

Hsieh plays with an unusual style that includes two-handed shots off both sides, and that might have flustered the 19th-seeded Vondrousova, who made 31 unforced errors, 13 more than the winner.

Hsieh beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round. ___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Spain's Garbine Muguruza hits a forehand return to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Japan's Naomi Osaka and Spain's Garbine Muguruza, left, play their fourth round match on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.The Australian Open continues but without crowds after the Victoria state government imposed a five-day lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei celebrates her win over Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic pauses while playing Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair