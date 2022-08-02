Poets academy gives $50,000 grants to local, state laureates

The academy announced Tuesday that it will distribute $1.1 million to 22 laureates through its Poets Laureate Fellowship program. Since 2019, a total of $4.35 million has been given to 81 poets. The money is used for poetry programs, as submitted to the academy.

“Poets laureate at state and local levels promote the art of poetry and the position is an important way to recognize the place and possibilities that poets and poetry have in civic life, including in helping communities address issues of importance,” the academy's statement reads in part.