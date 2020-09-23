Poet Nikky Finney wins $100,000 lifetime achievement prize

Finney's prize was among dozens announced Wednesday by the poets academy, with money exceeding $1.2 million. Much of that amount was distributed among 23 state and local poets laureate, from Rosemarie Dombrowski in Phoenix to Angelo Geter in Rock Hill, South Carolina, all recipients of laureate fellowships “in recognition of their literary merit and to support their respective civic programs over the course of a year.”

Hanif Abdurraqib received the $25,000 Lenore Marshall prize for “Fortune for Your Disaster,” given for the best book of poetry released in the previous year. Carmen Gimenez Smith was given the Academy of American Poets Fellowship for “distinguished poetic achievement,” for which she receives a $25,000 stipend and a residency in Gloucester, Massachusetts.