PM: Sweden's health officials misjudged new infection wave

In November 1918, 16,600 people died in the Scandinavian country, said Tomas Johansson of Statistics Sweden.

This year Sweden has seen 320,098 coronavirus infections and 7,514 virus-related deaths, a death toll much higher than neighbors Norway, Finland or Denmark.

In the fall, Sweden saw a rapid increase in new coronavirus cases that strained its health care system. Infections have spread quickly among Swedish medical staff, pushing the government to back more restrictions, including a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. in bars and restaurants.

Sweden has also imposed its tightest virus restrictions to date by banning public gatherings of more than eight people.

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

