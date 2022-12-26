Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

“We’ve just to go win,” said Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas, whose final interception of Tagovailoa under two minutes sealed the win. “Not too far looking at everybody doing what they’re supposed to do, we know it’s all on us.”

Meanwhile, the Dolphins closed December winless — a major shift from five weeks ago, when the Dolphins (8-7) shared the AFC East lead with the Buffalo Bills. Four straight losses has Miami barely grasping to the third AFC wild card spot.

But the Dolphins also have benefited from others' losses: Division rival New England (7-8) has lost two straight and the New York Jets (7-8) are on a four-game slide.

The Dolphins will visit the Patriots on Sunday and conclude the regular season at home against the Jets on Jan. 8.

“I would say it’s easy to keep the confidence up with this group,” Tagovailoa said. “We all believe in each other. We all love one another. We’re all invested into each other. I don’t think it’s a time for us to blink. We just move on and we learn from it. We have another tough team to go and play.”

Even with a win against New England, the Dolphins are not assured a playoff berth. If the Jets win at Seattle on Sunday, they can clinch the final spot with a victory over Miami on Jan. 8. The Jets would eliminate Miami by sweeping their two division games.

“Nothing’s really changed moving forward except for the fact we are expecting to cleanse ourselves of this feeling,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “We’re going to have to wait another week to try to get it right.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL