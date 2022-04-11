Play-in-bound Wolves coach Finch signs multi-year extension

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Timberwolves also announced contract extensions for Finch's assistants, the day before they host the Los Angeles Clippers for a spot in the playoffs.

“They came to me. I think that shows the type of energy and commitment in the building. Everything’s going in the right direction here. It’s a fun time to be a part of the Timberwolves,” said Finch, who was hired midway through the 2020-21 season to replace the fired Ryan Saunders.