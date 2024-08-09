BreakingNews
Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state

A plane with 62 people aboard has crashed into a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, but it's not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed
Nation & World
By MAURICIO SAVARESE and GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
SAO PAULO (AP) — A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that a plane headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos crashed in the city of Vinhedo with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard. The statement didn’t say what caused the accident.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence as he shared the news. He said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died, without elaborating as to how that information had been obtained.

Firefighters, military police and the civil defense authority dispatched teams to the crash site in Vinhedo.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage in a residential area full of houses. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

