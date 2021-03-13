X

Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, fate of 6 crew unclear

Nation & World | 17 minutes ago
Officials in Kazakhstan say that a plane operated by the country's border guard agency has crashed and the fate of its crew of six isn’t immediately clear

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane operated by Kazakhstan's border guard agency crashed Saturday, and the fate of its crew of six wasn't immediately clear, officials said.

Kazakh health officials said that at least two crewmembers survived the crash, according to the Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency.

The Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop narrowly missed the runway while coming to land at the airport of the country's largest city, Almaty, according to airport officials cited by the Interfax news agency. The plane had arrived from Kazakhstan's capital, Nursultan, and had no passengers other than the crew.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

