Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, fate of 6 crew unclear

Kazakh health officials said that at least two crewmembers survived the crash, according to the Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency.

The Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop narrowly missed the runway while coming to land at the airport of the country's largest city, Almaty, according to airport officials cited by the Interfax news agency. The plane had arrived from Kazakhstan's capital, Nursultan, and had no passengers other than the crew.