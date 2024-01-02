Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport, passengers reportedly safe

It said the plane was JAL flight 516 had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda.

Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.

NHK quoted JAL as saying it believed its plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane.

Japan's Coast Guard said it is checking reports about a collision between its aircraft and the JAL flight on fire. It had no further details.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.