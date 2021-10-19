Plane burns after takeoff mishap in Texas; no one badly hurt

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire at the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Everyone made it off the plane safely and the only reported injury was a passenger with back pain, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook. Duhon, who is the highest elected official in the county, told reporters that the group was headed to see Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.