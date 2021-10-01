Pivotal bridge from Winnie the Pooh series to be auctioned

The bridge, originally called Posingford Bridge, was built around 1907 and officially renamed Poohsticks Bridge in 1997 by the late author’s son, whose toy animals were the basis of the Pooh series.

It was then taken down in 1999 after being worn out by visitors and was replaced by a newer structure funded largely by the Disney corporation.

The original bridge was dismantled and stored in Ashdown Forest Centre in the southern England county of West Sussex, until the local Parish Council recently gave permission for it to be restored and rescued. It has now been fully restored using local oak for any missing elements.

The auction coincides with the centenary of Pooh’s arrival in the world when Christopher Robin received a fluffy teddy bear from the luxury department store Harrods on his first birthday.

Rylands said there's been interest from around the world, but hoped that the bridge stays local.

“I do hope it stays in Sussex because it obviously has great relevance to the locality," he said. "But if it does end up in the United States or indeed Japan, I have no doubt it will be a little bit loved over there as well.”