Pitching, power lift Ole Miss over OU in CWS finals opener

Dougherty (4-3) took the mound with a lead in the first inning after the Rebels capitalized on OU starter Jake Bennett's two wild pitches and error to get out to a 2-0 lead.

With Ole Miss short on starting pitching because of the newly condensed CWS schedule, coach Mike Bianco gave the ball to Dougherty. Making his first start since March 26, he became the first pitcher in Charles Schwab Field's 11-year history to retire 15 batters in a row to start a game. Dougherty never had a 1-2-3 inning in his other three starts this season.

The sophomore right-hander struck out five in a row over the third and fourth innings and got a big defensive play from shortstop Jacob Gonzalez to keep the perfect game alive in the fifth.

Jackson Nicklaus broke it up with a single to center leading off the sixth and Sebastian Orduno followed with a base hit. Kendall Pettis bunted for a single, and Nicklaus scored on third baseman Garrett Wood's wild throw to first. That ended Dougherty's streak of 17 straight shutout innings.

Dougherty left after he walked John Spikerman to load the bases with no outs. He threw 72 pitches, 50 for strikes, and struck out six.

Nichols struck out Peyton Graham and Blake Robertson before walking Tanner Tredaway to bring in a run. Jimmy Crooks grounded out to end the inning.

Bennett (10-4), who had won his previous six starts, struck out 10 and walked none in 6 1/3 innings but couldn't overcome his early control problems.

The lefty threw three wild pitches in the first two innings after throwing three in his first 110 2/3 innings this season, and all of them led to Ole Miss runs.

Elko singled with two outs in the first, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Kevin Graham’s base hit. Graham took second on his first steal of the season, got to third on a wild pitch and came home when Graham misplayed Kemp Alderman’s grounder to short for his third error of the CWS.

The Rebels added a run in the third when Harris singled, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Bench’s base hit through the right side.

