Pistons fire coach Monty Williams after one season, AP source says

The Detroit Pistons have fired coach Monty Williams after just one season, according to a person with knowledge of the decision

Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons have fired coach Monty Williams after just one season, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any announcement. ESPN first reported the firing.

The Pistons were an NBA-worst 14-68 this past season, the first in what was a five-year, $78.5 million contract for Williams. The team started a front office rebuild when the season ended, one that led to the hiring of Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations, the departure of general manager Troy Weaver and now a vacancy at head coach.

It was, by any measure, a disaster of a season for the Pistons. They started 2-1 and didn’t win another game for the next two months.

A 28-game losing streak, the longest ever in a single season in NBA history and tied for the longest ever when factoring in multiple seasons, turned the season into a debacle. The Pistons’ longest winning streak was two games (done on three occasions) and the roster was constantly in flux. Detroit used 31 different players over the course of the season and 36 different starting lineups and lost 39 times by double digits.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

