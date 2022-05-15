Pirates win despite 0 hits; Reds' Greene, Warren lose 1-0

This was the sixth time in big league history since 1901 that a team has won despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless.

By Major League Baseball record-keeping rules, Cincinnati's accomplishment isn't an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn't go at least nine innings. And in a season in which most everything has gone wrong for the Reds, this surely had to be the topper.