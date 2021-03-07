Pirates free 10 abducted fishermen in Nigeria, ransom paid

After the abductions of the schoolgirls, Babagana Monguno, head of the government’s national security service, said on state television that banditry and kidnapping in the country were being sponsored by powerful non-state actors. He said the bandits are “causing problems for the innocent citizens of Zamfara state." He said Nigeria's intelligence and security agencies are investigating the bandits, who "will soon be arrested and brought to justice.” A curfew and a no-fly zone have been placed on the state, he said.

The girls’ abductions came on the heels of the release of 24 students, six staff and eight relatives on Feb. 17 from the Government Science College Kagara in Niger state. In December, more than 300 schoolboys from a secondary school in Kankara, in northwestern Nigeria, were taken and later released. The government has said no ransom was paid for the students’ release.

Paying ransoms is dangerous as it fuels pirates and bandits and “plays directly into their hands and feeds their playbook,” said Laith Alkhouri, an intelligence specialist with the consultancy CTI-ME Intelligence Advisory.

“Governments must become proactive in preventing hostage-taking attacks, whether against vessels, journalists or activists, including intelligence sharing on flashpoint areas and increased maritime and border security measures,” he said.