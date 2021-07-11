Pirates draft Louisville C Davis at No. 1, Leiter to Texas

The Rangers grabbed Leiter with the second pick, landing a right-hander with a mid-90s fastball and two overpowering breaking pitches.

Leiter is the son of former big league All-Star pitcher Al Leiter. His repertoire that could play near the top of a big league rotation. He was 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA with the Commodores, including a no-hitter against South Carolina. He struck out 179 in 110 innings.

After MLB slimmed the draft from 40 rounds to five last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will go 20 rounds spread over three days.

The draft opened Sunday night with the first 36 selections on tap. Fans were allowed to watch the event in person for the first time, and a smattering of onlookers booed loudly when Manfred took the stage. Previous drafts were held at MLB Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey, which only had room for media and small groups of friends and family.

Fans stood and cheered when Davis’ name was announced. He hugged friends and family before making his way to the stage, where he was handed a Pirates hat and jersey and shook hands with Manfred.

The Pirates picked first overall for the first time since taking Gerrit Cole in 2011, by far the most successful of their four previous No. 1 selections. Their other top picks were infielder Jeff King (1986) and right-handers Kris Benson (1996) and Bryan Bullington (2002).

Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter throws during the first inning against Mississippi State in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Louisville's Henry Davis walks across the stage after being selected by Pittsburgh Pirates as the number one overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski