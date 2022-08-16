Pirates' Castro suspended 1 game for phone flap, he appeals

“I just remember getting dressed, putting my pants on, getting something to eat, using the restroom,” Castro said through a translator after the Pirates lost 6-4 to Arizona. “Never did it ever cross my mind that I still had my cellphone on me.”

MLB has cracked down on technology use by players in the wake of the Houston Astros' cheating scandal. The Astros used live TV feeds to steal opposing teams’ signs on the way to winning the 2017 World Series championship and part of the subsequent season.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and then-manager A.J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season. The Astros also were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

Castro is hitting .239 in 27 games in his second major league season.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro reacts after making the last out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. Called up from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, Castro slid headfirst into third in the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks and had his phone fly out of his back pocket. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)