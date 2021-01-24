Pirates attack Turkish ship off W. Africa; kill 1, kidnap 15

Maritime security consultancy Dryad Global described the attack as “an exceptional incident for both its severity and distance from shore.” Last year, boardings in the waters off West Africa rose to 18 from 13 in 2019, the London-based firm added.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, said he had spoken to the senior officer remaining on the Mozart, Furkan Yaren, and that the morale and physical condition of the sailors aboard was good.

“We are continuing coordinated negotiations for the release” of the abducted sailors, he said. “The pirates have yet to make any response.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has twice spoken to Yaren, his office said in a tweet. It added that Erdogan issued orders for the recovery of the kidnapped crew.

“The owners and operators of the M/V Mozart, which was hijacked at gunpoint in the Gulf of Guinea, have regretfully confirmed that one of its crew has been killed and others abducted,” Istanbul-based Boden Maritime said.

Cavusoglu spoke to his Azerbaijani counterpart to offer condolences and said the body would be transferred when the Mozart reaches port.

In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.