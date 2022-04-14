journal-news logo
X

Pirates agree to $13.5M. 2-year deal with All-Star Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds tosses his bat after striking out during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds tosses his bat after striking out during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million.

The agreement, announced Thursday, will pay Reynolds $6.75 million per season.

Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.

The 27-year-old Reynolds has blossomed with the Pirates after coming over in the January 2018 trade that sent center fielder Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco. Reynolds reached the majors in 2019 and moved to center field in 2021, hitting .302 with 24 homers and 90 RBIs and becoming a finalist for a Gold Glove.

Reynolds is batting .227 with one home run in five games so far this season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates are off to a 2-3 start heading into Thursday night's game against Washington.

The agreement comes two days after Pittsburgh signed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds pulls in a line ball hit by Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Matt Freed

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds pulls in a line ball hit by Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Matt Freed

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds pulls in a line ball hit by Chicago Cubs second baseman Jonathan Villar during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Matt Freed

Credit: Matt Freed

In Other News
1
Arizona man arrested after 183 dead animals found in freezer
2
US stocks edge lower; investors eye Musk, Twitter drama
3
Brother charged in 'We Ready' rapper Archie Eversole's death
4
Biden 'cost of carbon' policy survives another legal hurdle
5
Live Updates | Russian flagship damaged, crew evacuated
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top