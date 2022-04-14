Pirates agree to $13.5M. 2-year deal with All-Star Reynolds

Reynolds is batting .227 with one home run in five games so far this season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates are off to a 2-3 start heading into Thursday night’s game against Washington.

The agreement comes two days after Pittsburgh signed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract.

Hayes was happy to see Reynolds’ contract situation get resolved.

“It’s awesome,” Hayes said. “That’s part of the reason I signed. I feel like we’re moving in the right direction. It’s amazing to have a guy like that, middle of the order-type of guy. He’s expressed that he wants to stay here. It’s awesome to get a guy like that, keep him here for two years.”

