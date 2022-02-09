Pioneer in electronic and electro-acoustic music dies

“He couldn’t have been farther from that. He was at heart a kind of musical romantic,” he said.

Appleton's interest in electronic music was on the side of electro-acoustic, “as a way to extend the expressive possibilities and potential of acoustic musical instruments and the human voice,” Levin said.

“I think he regarded his electronic music as a kind of folk music for our age,” he said.

The Synclavier, developed in 1975 by Appleton, Dartmouth Thayer School of Engineering research professor Sydney Alonso and student Cameron Jones, went on to become the Rolls Royce of the music industry, selling for $75,000 to $500,000, and used by Sting, Stevie Wonder, Frank Zappa, and many other musicians, according to Dartmouth Engineer Magazine.

At Dartmouth, Appleton was the Arthur R. Virgin Professor of Music Emeritus and the Ted and Helen Geisel Professor in the Humanities Emeritus. He also had been a visiting professor at Keio University in Tokyo, Japan; the University of California, Santa Cruz; the Moscow Conservatory in Russia and the University of Hawaii.

He was beloved by many of his students, said JJ Appleton.

“He was a composer, a very accomplished one, but he was also a very accomplished professor and mentor to a lot of people,” he said.