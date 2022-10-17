journal-news logo
X

Pilots at Germany's Eurowings start 3-day strike

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Pilots at Eurowings, the German airline Lufthansa’s budget subsidiary, have started their second strike this month in a dispute over working conditions

BERLIN (AP) — Pilots at Eurowings, German airline Lufthansa's budget subsidiary, have started their second strike this month in a dispute over working conditions.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union called pilots out on a three-day strike starting Monday morning.

Despite the walkout, Eurowings said it expected more than 230 of Monday’s planned 400 services to go ahead as usual. Flights operated by Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe and by Eurowings Discover, which flies from Frankfurt and Munich, weren't affected.

At Duesseldorf airport, however, 102 of the day's scheduled 171 Eurowings flights were canceled, German news agency dpa reported.

Pilots are asking for the maximum number of flying hours to be reduced. They previously staged a one-day strike on Oct. 6. Eurowings described the latest strike as disproportionate and irresponsible.

Strikes at parent company Lufthansa were called off last month after the airline and union reached a pay deal to address the effects of inflation.

Credit: Bodo Marks

Credit: Bodo Marks

In Other News
1
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv, struck by waves of drones
2
Asian shares mixed as markets eye China meeting
3
Official: China mining more coal but increasing wind, solar
4
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 as protests continue
5
Ukrainians' resilience persists despite new Russian barrage
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top