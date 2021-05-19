Pillar back on bench, banged-up Mets edge Braves on Nido HR

Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman homered for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna tied it for the Braves with a two-out, broken-bat single in the eighth off Jeurys Familia (2-0).

But Nido pulled it out for the Mets with his second homer of the season off Smith (0-4), who had another poor outing. Edwin Diaz worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Making his second career start, Atlanta rookie Tucker Davidson retired the first seven New York hitters before Hunter — the Mets batted the pitcher in the eighth spot — picked up his his first career hit by lining a clean single to left field with one out in the third,

The 34-year-old reliever had batted only four other times in a 14-year big league career spent mostly in the American League.

With everyone on the top step of the Mets dugout to applaud his accomplishment, Hunter waved in their direction, gave a little shake of the hips and fist-bumped first-base coach Tony Tarasco.

Hunter's hit proved huge. With two outs, Villar drove a 1-1 pitch into the seats in left-center for a two-run shot.

Going with a committee approach on the mound, the Mets got one inning out of reliever Miguel Castro, who was followed by Hunter, Robert Gsellman, Trevor May, Aaron Loup, Familia and Diaz. They limited the Braves to five hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Minor league outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, New York's first-round draft pick a year ago, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder. An MRI revealed a tear of the labrum as well as injury to the articular cartilage of the shoulder. ... The Mets got a rare bit of encouraging injury news when an MRI gave RHP Taijuan Walker a clean bill of health. He was forced to leave Monday’s 3-1 win over the Braves after only three innings, but manager Luis Rojas said the issue appears to be something in Walker's windup and delivery. The team will study video to try to determine the cause of the problem.

Braves: Davidson got the nod as the Braves audition possible replacements for RHP Huascar Ynoa, who is expected to miss at least two months with a broken right hand. Ynoa injured himself by punching the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

The NL East rivals wrap up their three-game series Wednesday, with the Braves sending RHP Charlie Morton (2-2, 5.08 ERA) to the mound against LHP David Peterson (1-3, 4.86).

