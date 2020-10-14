Pilgrim's Pride reaches plea deal on chicken price-fixing

The agreement does not appear to impact ongoing cases against former Pilgrim’s Pride executives.

In June, the government charged two executives — Pilgrim's Price President and CEO Jayson Penn and former Vice President Roger Austin — with conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017. Both have pleaded not guilty. Penn left Pilgrim's Pride last month.

The charges were among the first in a long-running government investigation into price-fixing in the poultry industry. Last week, a federal grand jury in Colorado indicted six more employees at chicken suppliers on price-fixing charges. Ten people have been charged in all.

One of Pilgrim’s Pride’s competitors, Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc., said in June that it was cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation. Tyson said it received a grand jury subpoena in April 2019 and shared documents with the government.

Greeley, Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride is a division of JBS USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian meat production giant JBS SA. Pilgrim’s Pride has more than 54,000 employees and 36 production facilities in the U.S. and abroad. The company says is processes one of every five chickens in the U.S.

Nearly 40 lawsuits have been filed by grocers, restaurants and others alleging price fixing in the chicken industry. One lawsuit, filed by New York-based Maplevale Farms, said big chicken producers shared information through a third-party data firm and restricted supply by destroying breeder hens on several occasions.