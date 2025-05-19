Pierpaolo Piccioli takes over at Balenciaga from disrupter Demna

"What I am receiving is a brand full of possibilities that is incredibly fascinating. I must first and foremost thank Demna; I've always admired his talent and vision. I couldn't ask for a better passing of the torch," Piccioli said in a company statement.

He will head womenswear, menswear, accessories and couture at the Paris-based house.

Demna, who goes by one name, was not without controversy, often taking on political and social issues of the day. Piccioli is viewed as more of a romantic than a disrupter.