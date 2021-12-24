Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Caption
A voter marks a candidate during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Credit: Matias Delacroix
Credit: Matias Delacroix
A woman spreads incense as the coffins are brought to a protest against violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Guatemala, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A dozen people were slain in Chiquix, a village that has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan over water and land access with a nearby town, police said. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Credit: Oliver de Ros
Credit: Oliver de Ros
Jose Ivanildo, who lost the use of his legs due to infantile paralysis, uses a skate board as he begs for money at a traffic light dressed as Santa Claus in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The 48-year-old, known as "Ivanildo do Skate," said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made people scared to open their windows. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Credit: Eraldo Peres
Credit: Eraldo Peres
Children smile for the camera during a Christmas food donation by "Covid Sem Fome" or Covid Without Hunger, a non-governmental organization that works to releave hunger in the Jardim Gramacho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Credit: Bruna Prado
Credit: Bruna Prado
Relatives carry a coffin containing the remains of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla, 41, was one of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Credit: Moises Castillo
Credit: Moises Castillo
A box holds marked ballots as a man drops his ballot into it at a polling station during the presidential runoff election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Credit: Esteban Felix
Credit: Esteban Felix
Aquarist Volmer Salvador swims inside a tank at the AquaRio aquarium dressed in a Santa Claus costume during the Christmas season in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Credit: Bruna Prado
Credit: Bruna Prado
The Gomez Resendiz family applauds after placing a giant statue of Baby Jesus during preparations for Christmas celebrations at a plaza in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Credit: Marco Ugarte
Credit: Marco Ugarte
A man enters to vote at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)
Credit: Luis Hidalgo
Credit: Luis Hidalgo
A man dressed as Santa Claus performs during a Christmas event by the Sao Paulo Invisible NGO that hands out food to the homeless in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Credit: Andre Penner
Credit: Andre Penner
