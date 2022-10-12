Pickleball, Colbert, other stars team up for charity special

Colbert will host CBS' “Pickled,” described as a sports-comedy special centered on a celebrity pickleball tournament. Among the players: Dierks Bentley, Will Ferrell, Emma Watson, Daniel Dae Kim, Max Greenfield, Luis Guzman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Tig Notaro and Kelly Rowland.

Colbert and Kenny Loggins will join in a national-anthem duet for the two-hour special airing at 9 p.m. Eastern Nov. 17 on CBS. It will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.