Piastri on pole and Norris only sixth in qualifying for F1's Bahrain Grand Prix

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Oscar Piastri took pole in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday as his McLaren teammate and standings leader Lando Norris could only manage sixth.

George Russell was a surprisingly strong challenger and took second for Mercedes, .168 of a second off Piastri's time. Charles Leclerc qualified third for Ferrari and Norris was .426 off the pace in sixth.