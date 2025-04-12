Piastri on pole and Norris only sixth in qualifying for F1's Bahrain Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri took pole in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday as his McLaren teammate and standings leader Lando Norris could only manage sixth
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during the qualifying for the Formula One 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix, in Sakhir, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Nation & World
3 minutes ago
SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Oscar Piastri took pole in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday as his McLaren teammate and standings leader Lando Norris could only manage sixth.

George Russell was a surprisingly strong challenger and took second for Mercedes, .168 of a second off Piastri's time. Charles Leclerc qualified third for Ferrari and Norris was .426 off the pace in sixth.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was seventh after reporting a “terrible” problem with his brakes and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was ninth for Ferrari.

Esteban Ocon had a heavy crash in his Haas in the second part of qualifying, causing a delay. He signaled to the team he wasn't hurt.

Verstappen is one point off standings leader Norris after winning the Japanese Grand Prix last week.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain leaves the pit during the Formula One qualifying at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Giuseppe Cacace/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

