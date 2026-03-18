Breaking: Hamilton man arrested after sextortion investigation

PHOTOS: Trump attends dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware

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President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks to depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)