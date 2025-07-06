PHOTOS: Sheriff says 11 campers, camp counselor are still missing from floods inundating central Texas

A reunification center at Ingram Elementary School in Kerr County, July 4, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
A mailbox for Camp Mystic among debris in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
The flooded Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, near the site of Camp Mystic, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
The flooded South Fork of the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic, rear right, in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
A mailbox for Camp Mystic among debris in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
A damaged hall at Camp Mystic on the South Fork Guadalupe River, foreground, in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
Debris, including a canoe, wrapped around a tree by floodwaters on the road to Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
A damaged hall at Camp Mystic on the South Fork Guadalupe River, right, in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
A damaged hall at Camp Mystic on the South Fork Guadalupe River, right, and Cypress Creek, center,in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
Rescuers search the grounds for missing people near Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Carter Johnston/The New York Times)
Officials search on the grounds of Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)