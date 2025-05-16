PHOTOS: Severe storms across Midwest, South leave at least 23 dead

Severe Weather
Severe Weather
Severe-Weather
Severe-Weather
Severe Weather
Severe Weather
Severe Weather
Severe Weather
Severe Weather
Severe-Weather
Severe Weather
Severe-Weather
Severe-Weather
Severe-Weather
Severe-Weather
Severe-Weather
Severe-Weather
Severe Weather
The forecast risk of tornadoes for Friday, May 16, 2025. (National Weather Service via The New York Times)
Severe Weather
Severe Weather
Severe Weather
Severe Weather
1 / 23
A snapped tree is shown up against an apartment on Salem Court in Michigan City, Ind. on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Donavan Barrier /La Porte County Herald-Dispatch via AP)