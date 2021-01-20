X

PHOTOS: Inauguration Day from swearing-in to surprise walk by president, vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Nation & World | 16 minutes ago
By CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington couldn’t turn the page quickly enough from Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.

ExplorePHOTOS: Open for historic images from Inauguration Day

Four years after Trump’s dark portrayal of “American carnage,” Biden set out his intent on the same platform of the flag-bedecked Capitol to write “an American story of hope.”

The ascension of the 46th president came with poetry, trumpets, Lady Gaga singing the national anthem, Garth Brooks singing “Amazing Grace" and keen memories of the insurrection on these grounds by Trump supporters only two weeks earlier.

“Democracy has prevailed,” Biden said in his sober remarks, adding, “We must end this uncivil war.”

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.