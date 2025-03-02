Breaking: Kroger Chairman and CEO resigns following investigation into personal conduct

PHOTOS: 97th Academy Awards arrival moments

97th Academy Awards - Arrivals
97th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
97th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
97th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards
97th Academy Awards - Arrivals
97th Academy Awards - Arrivals
97th Academy Awards - Red Carpet Roll Out
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards - Red Carpet Roll Out
APTOPIX 97th Academy Awards - Red Carpet Roll Out
97th Academy Awards - Red Carpet Roll Out
97th Academy Awards - Red Carpet Roll Out
97th Academy Awards - Red Carpet Roll Out
1 / 82
Ed Lachman, left and Bella Lachman arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)