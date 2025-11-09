PHOTOS: 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
1 / 87
Avril Lavigne, left and Cyndi Lauper perform during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)