Phils' Arrieta out for regular season with hamstring injury

Arrieta (4-4, 5.08 ERA) was injured against the Mets on Tuesday night. Manager Joe Girardi said on Thursday that Arrieta could return to the rotation if the Phillies make the playoffs.

The Phillies are chasing their first playoff berth since 2011. Arrieta walked off the mound of his last start, grabbing the back of his right leg, after hitting Andres Gimenez with a pitch to load the bases.