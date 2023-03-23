Phillies' Rhys Hoskins taken off field with left knee injury

Hoskins, who turned 30 last week, hit six homers in Philadelphia's playoff run last season. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

It could be another blow for the Phillies, who will be without top pitching prospect Andrew Painter for another few weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right elbow. And slugger Bryce Harper isn't expected back until around the All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November.