journal-news logo
X

Phillies' Nola perfect through 6 innings against Astros

Nation & World
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola has not allowed a baserunner through six innings against the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola has not allowed a baserunner through six innings against the Houston Astros.

Nola has struck out eight. He struck out the side in the fourth inning, fanning Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez.

He has thrown 72 pitches, with 53 strikes.

The Phillies sent Nola to the mound on Monday night needing only a win or a loss by Milwaukee to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011.

Philadelphia led 1-0 through six on a leadoff homer by Kyle Schwarber, his NL-leading 45th of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9
2
N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
3
Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer
4
Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns
5
Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top