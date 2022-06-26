Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

Harper then appeared to cool down and say, “I know, I know” to Snell, acknowledging he knew the pitcher didn't mean to hit him with the pitch.
Harper, serving as the Phillies’ designated hitter, was replaced by Johan Camargo.
Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .984 OPS this season in 64 games despite a small tear in the UCL of his right elbow that has prevented him from playing the outfield since April 16. He has tried to avoid season-ending Tommy John surgery with a platelet-rich plasma injection and rest.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, reacts towards San Diego Padres' Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch from Snell, as he walks off the field with a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, reacts towards San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell after being hit by a pitch, as he walks off the field with interim manager Rob Thomson, right, and a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, receives attention after being hit by a pitch while interim manager Rob Thomson, background left, and Nick Castellanos, background right, look on during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell gestures toward Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper after hitting him with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
