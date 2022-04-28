Phillies finish 4-game sweep of Rockies behind ace Wheeler

Roman Quinn bunted for a hit in the third, stole second base, stole third and scored on Rhys Hoskins’ sacrifice fly to left. Bohm added a solo shot to left in the fourth for his team-high 14th RBI.

Wheeler, who gave up seven runs to the Marlins two starts ago, has seemingly started to recover from right shoulder soreness that plagued him in spring training. He allowed Hilliard’s leadoff triple in the third, issued a one-out walk, then got Connor Joe to hit into a double play.

Hilliard grounded into a force-out off Brand Hand in the seventh to make it 3-1.

Bryce Harper forced in a run as part of a four-run seventh when he was hit in the leg with a pitch and the bases were loaded.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (back soreness) was sidelined for the third straight game. INF Brendan Rodgers (back) also sat out.

HARPER ANNIVERSARY

Harper went 1 for 3 on the 10-year anniversary of his first big-league game. Harper was 19 years old when he played for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the Rookie of the Year Award that season and has twice won NL MVP, with Washington in 2015 and last season with the Phillies. He was back at designated hitter against the Rockies. Harper hasn’t played right field since April 16 due to a strained right elbow and won’t be back in the outfield anytime soon.

His wife, Kayla, posted on Instagram she was "in awe" of Harper and wrote of " 16+ apartments/houses to call home, 30 moves and too many flights to count."

PILE HIGH

Someone call the Elias Sports Bureau: Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland posted Instagram video from inside the clubhouse claiming that physical performance coach Mike Jasperson devoured 25 cheesesteaks over the four games. "He's built to break records," Freeland wrote. But is it a record? Very rudimentary research shows that former Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel crushed 23 cheesesteaks over four games in July 2015.

UP NEXT

The Phillies hit the road for a three-game set against the New York Mets. The Phillies send RHP Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.74 ERA) to the mound against Mets RHP Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.35 ERA).

The Rockies continue their road trip with three in Cincinnati. They’ll send RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-1, 4.73 ERA) to the mound against Reds RHP Hunter Greene (1-2, 5.27).

