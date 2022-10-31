Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4

The White House said Monday she would attend Tuesday's game, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The series is tied right now at 1-1, and Game 3 is being played Monday night in Philadelphia.

President Joe Biden has made ending cancer "as we know it" a major effort of his administration. He hopes to cut U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.