journal-news logo
X

Phillies' Bohm hits 1,000th home run in World Series history

Nation & World
Updated 30 minutes ago
Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand.

Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. as the Phillies powered to a 4-0 lead in Game 3 of the 118th World Series.

Harper began the barrage with a two-run drive in the first inning. Bohm led off with a liner over the left-field wall in the second and Marsh hit home run No. 1,001 two batters later at Citizens Bank Park.

Cy Young himself gave up the first World Series homer, an inside-the-parker to Pittsburgh's Jimmy Sebring against Boston in the first World Series game in 1903.

Mickey Mantle holds the record for the most World Series home runs with 18. Babe Ruth is next with 15.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

In Other News
1
Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election
2
Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member
3
Deion Sanders forbids Jackson St from leaving Houston hotel
4
Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff's killing
5
Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top