Thousands evacuated as Philippines warns of possible flooding, landslides from Typhoon Mawar

“These typhoons, earthquakes and natural calamities have been a part of our lives,” Batanes Vice Gov. Ignacio Villa told the AP by telephone. “We cannot afford not to prepare because that would potentially mean the loss of lives and major damage.”

Army troops, police, firefighters and volunteer groups were standing by for search and rescue operations in northern provinces and more than a million food packs have been prepared for any contingency, officials said.

More than 4,800 people have been evacuated to emergency shelters in Cagayan, Batanes and other provinces, Alejandro said. He added that the number of the displaced was expected to rise given the precautionary evacuations that were underway Monday in flood- and landslide-prone regions.

Classes and office work, except those involved in disaster-preparedness, have been suspended in most of Cagayan and Batanes provinces, where occasional downpours and gusty wind were reported Sunday night. Flights to and from the provinces have been canceled and fishing and passenger vessels prohibited from sailing.

In at least one province, officials imposed a liquor ban.

Villa said the local government lent ropes to villagers living in high-risk communities to strengthen their houses as the typhoon approached.

About 20 typhoons and storms each year batter the Philippine archipelago, which also lies on seismic faults where volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

In November 2013, Typhoon Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland, demolished about a million shanties and houses and displaced more than 5 million in one of the country's poorest regions in the central Philippines.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP