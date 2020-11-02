Philippines: 16 dead, thousands of homes damaged in typhoon

Cua described the onslaught as “severe” and reported that some coastal areas were swamped by frightening storm surges. His brief conversation with some Cabinet officials in Manila was broadcast live on state-run TV.

About 10,000 shanties were “totally washed out along the coastlines that were hit by the typhoon,” Catanduanes Rep. Hector Sanchez said.

About 80% of the electric posts on the island were toppled and roads linking the province’s 11 towns remained impassable to vehicles, Cua said.

An army general on the island appealed for more troops to help distribute food packs and water to residents. He added that the army camp was destroyed by the typhoon and soldiers have camped out at the airport, which remained open.

An air force cargo plane was to deliver food packs, drinking water, blankets and other relief goods to the island province.

The typhoon also devastated the nearby province of Albay, where heavy rains washed down boulders and mudflows from Mayon Volcano, engulfing about 150 houses in a single community in the town of Guinobatan.

Two residents were killed in the community and three others remain missing, Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was to conduct an aerial inspection of the typhoon-hit region on his way to Manila on Monday from his southern hometown, officials said. The 75-year-old leader has been criticized for his absences from public view amid the coronavirus pandemic and recent storms, but aides say he's working even when away from the public.

One of the most powerful typhoons in the world this year, Goni evoked memories of Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines in November 2013.

The Philippines is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. It’s also located on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Residents use shovels to push mud inside a bulldozer as they try to clear out their area after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Goni rose inside their village in Batangas city, Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Super typhoon Goni left wide destruction as it slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

In this aerial photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, damaged houses are seen at Catanduanes province, eastern Philippines by the Philippine Coast Guard on Monday Nov. 2, 2020. A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this aerial photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, damaged homes are seen at Catanduanes province, eastern Philippines on Monday Nov. 2, 2020. A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers carry a woman following the sudden rise in floodwaters as Typhoon Goni hits Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon blew into the eastern Philippines with disastrous force Sunday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Rescuers carry the body of a man that drowned in floods as Typhoon Goni hit Guinobatan, Albay province, central Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An All-Terrain Vehicle is toppled by strong winds and floods from Typhoon Goni as it hits Daraga, Albay province, central Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Typhoon Goni passing through Philippines. The super typhoon blew into the eastern Philippines with disastrous force Sunday. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Floodwaters pass by Cagsawa ruins, a famous tourist spot in Daraga, Albay province, central Philippines as Typhoon Goni hit the area Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Alejandro Miraflor) Credit: Alejandro Miraflor Credit: Alejandro Miraflor

Residents walk along floodwaters in Daraga, Albay province, central Philippines as Typhoon Goni hit the area Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Alejandro Miraflor) Credit: Alejandro Miraflor Credit: Alejandro Miraflor

Electrical poles are toppled due to strong winds from Typhoon Goni in Daet, Camarines Norte province, central Philippines, Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Sharalaine Robles Gonzales) Credit: Sharalaine Robles Gonzales Credit: Sharalaine Robles Gonzales