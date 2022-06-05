Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers

One of the country’s most active volcanoes, Bulusan has been showing signs of unrest with on-and-off ash and steam explosions in recent years.

“It is currently in an abnormal condition,” the government volcanology institute said, and asked people to stay away from a 4-kilometer (2.4-mile) permanent danger zone around the volcano.

Ashfall hit at least seven villages in and near Juban at the foot of Bulusan where people were asked to stay indoors and wear masks. Motorists were advised to drive cautiously.

Officials said they were assessing whether to evacuate residents, especially pregnant women, the elderly and children.

Outside the permanent danger zone, the institute warned people including those living on the vulnerable southeastern side of the volcano to stay alert due to the increased possibilities of sudden eruptions and mudflows amid the rainy season. Aircraft were advised not fly close to the volcano, which is about 600 kilometers (373 miles) southeast of Manila.

The Philippine archipelago, which has about two dozen active volcanoes, lies on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.