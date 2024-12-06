Philadelphians will channel their inner Italian Stallion at Rocky, Adrian look-alike contest

The winners will get dinner at South Philadelphia’s iconic Victor Café, where the servers also sing opera, along with a hotel stay and a $250 certificate for a Rocky-themed gift shop.

Philadelphia served as a backdrop to the popular Rocky franchise, something the city is celebrating nearly 50 years later with a five-day festival that grew out of the inaugural Rocky Day last year.

The events this week have included a mural unveiling, movie marathons, talks on the enduring appeal of the Sylvester Stallone character and a bus tour of favorite scenes.

Meanwhile, a second cast of the Rocky statue was unveiled at the top of the Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art — the original was featured in "Rocky III" — and will remain there through Dec. 31.

“This statue represents everything that the Rocky films stand for: resilience, heart, and the unbreakable bond between Rocky and the people of Philadelphia,” Stallone said in a statement.

Credit: AP Credit: AP