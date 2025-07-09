Philadelphia workers and city reach a deal to end strike that halted residential trash pickup

The tentative agreement was announced on what would have been the ninth day of the strike.

District Council 33 is the largest of four major unions representing city workers. Its membership includes 911 dispatchers, trash collectors, water department workers and many others. Police and firefighters weren’t part of the strike.

The city had designated about 60 sites as drop-off centers for residential trash, but some were overflowing, while striking workers on hand asked residents not to cross the picket line. Most libraries across the city are were closed, with support workers and security guards off the job.