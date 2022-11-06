journal-news logo
X

Philadelphia police say 9 wounded in shooting outside bar

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar Saturday night

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

In Other News
1
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
2
Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter
3
Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils
4
Duran Duran, Pat Benatar stumble and roar into Rock Hall
5
Notre Dame beats No. 5 Clemson 35-14 with punt block for TD
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top