Philadelphia ordered to remove box covering Columbus statue

The statue has been the subject of a long-running dispute between the city and the Friends of Marconi Plaza, where the likeness stands.

It dates to 1876 and was presented to the city by the Italian-American community to commemorate the nation’s centennial, according to the 16-page ruling from the state’s Commonwealth Court.

Supporters say they consider Columbus an emblem of the deep Italian heritage in the city. A message seeking comment on Friday's ruling from the attorney representing the statue’s supporters was not immediately answered.

Kenney has said Columbus was venerated for centuries as an explorer but had a “much more infamous” history, enslaving Indigenous people and imposing punishments such as severing limbs or even death.

After protests about racial injustice began in June 2020 and some of them focused on the statue, Kenney ordered its removal, calling it a matter of public safety. But last year a judge reversed the city's decision, however, saying it had failed to provide evidence that the statue's removal was necessary to protect the public.

The box covering the statue has been painted in green, white and red bands, mirroring the Italian flag, at the request of the city council member who represents the district.